A woman has been convicted of high range drink-driving after she crashed her car in Stoney Chute.
'Alcohol is never the solution': Advice after drunken crash

18th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
"ALCOHOL is never the solution.”

This was advice Magistrate David Heilpern gave a Nimbin woman who crashed her car while drunk.

Jassy Anglin, 58, returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.167 - in the high range - after she crashed her vehicle on Stanger Rd at Stoney Chute shortly after 3.30pm on March 6.

According to court documents, she was "unco-operative and belligerent” with emergency services who attended the scene.

At the time, she provided police with a "brief version of the collision”, in which she failed to negotiate a left-hand bend and collided with a large gum tree.

She was trapped by confinement for a short time after her vehicle came to a rest on the edge of a steep bank, but was conscious and breathing.

She ultimately gave police a more detailed recollection of the crash and pleaded guilty to a charge of high range drink-driving at an early opportunity.

Anglin's solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, said her client had completed the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.

The court heard her client's difficulties, including suffering post-traumatic stress disorder from a loss in her family.

Speaking of Anglin's behaviour after the crash, Ms Vakauta told the court she was "in a state of shock, having just had an accident”.

Ms Vakauta suggested a community corrections order may be appropriate and asked Magistrate David Heilpern to consider making her exempt from the use of an interlock order.

"She certainly is someone who does had come support in place,” Ms Vakauta said.

Mr Heilpern noted Anglin's references spoke "very highly” of her character, including her volunteer work for the community.

But he warned her actions could have had more serious consequences.

"There was a collision and of course that means you and any members of the community were at risk of death or serious injury,” Mr Heilpern said.

"Alcohol is never the solution.

"Whatever the problem is, it's never the solution.”

He disqualified Ms Anglin for 2 years and placed her on a community corrections order for the same amount of time.

He also agreed to make an interlock exemption order, which was not opposed by the prosecution.

