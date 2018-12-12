'Alcohol-fuelled' fatal assault sees man returned to prison

MORE than six years after his victim's death, Paul Ian Lane sat silently as he was sentenced for manslaughter.

Peter Morris, 52, died in a Gold Coast Hospital eight days after the altercation which unfolded on a Casino street just before midnight on September 15, 2012.

Lane, now 58, will now remain in custody until at least February 2020.

This comes after a protracted process in which Lane was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

An appeal on this verdict - based on legal issues, material found in the jury room and alleged jury "misconduct" - was successful, and he was set to be re-tried on manslaughter in October, but he pleaded guilty before this trial began.

The court heard Lane was kicked out of a nearby pub while Mr Morris and Christopher Schwager, also left the venue, which was closing.

Reading from an agreed set of facts about the incident, Justice Hulmne said Lane approached Mr Morris and his friend "with his arms stretched out, and as he walked past he veered at them and made a confrontational gesture".

Justice Hulme said there was a scuffle which "involved Mr Morris pushing the offender (Lane) up against the (shop) window".

Mr Morris tried to remove himself from the fight and Lane lunged toward him.

After a first destabilising strike to Mr Morris, Lane punched Mr Schwager.

When Mr Morris rose, Lane struck him again and he hit the road pavement, motionless.

The court heard Mr Morris' death was "the result of (his) head hitting the ground".

Justice Hulme accepted Lane had faced hardship in custody but said it was important to make him "accountable for his actions".

"In cases of alcohol-fuelled violence such as this, general deterrence is particularly important," Justice Hulme said.

Lane had earlier been convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, first on Mr Schwager, then on another man in an unrelated incident an hour after the fatal attack.

Justice Hulme sentenced Lane to a total of eight years prison, taking into account time already served.

Lane will be eligible for parole from February 28, 2020.