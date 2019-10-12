Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
Bundaberg Rum and Ice Break team up.
News

PERFECT PAIR: Where to find new Bundy Rum Ice Break

12th Oct 2019 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break will be hitting shelves next week in an exciting new partnership.

The rest of Australia will miss out as the product will only be available across Queensland in independent grocery stores, petrol stations and convenience stores.

Bundaberg Rum said the Ice Break would contain some alcohol but no more than 0.5% in compliance with the Australia and New Zealand Standards Code.

When the NewsMail broke the story on Thursday night, readers were excited about the new product.

A post on the NewsMail's Facebook page received just under 100 comments and 39 shares, while Bundaberg Rum's Facebook page saw 2000 comments.

bundaberg rum editors picks food and drink ice break partnership products
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    From the bottom of our hearts: Messages to our firies

    premium_icon From the bottom of our hearts: Messages to our firies

    News TO OUR "brave, courageous, dedicated, heroes", the community says thank you.

    Baby delivered between volleyball games

    premium_icon Baby delivered between volleyball games

    News SCU student delivers baby between finals games

    100 years of supporting ex-service people in Ballina

    premium_icon 100 years of supporting ex-service people in Ballina

    Whats On Victoria Cross recipient to speak at centenary event

    Decade of dedication: Winsome Hotel celebrates milestone

    premium_icon Decade of dedication: Winsome Hotel celebrates milestone

    News "People are empowered in coming here...we are part of the community”