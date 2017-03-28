Alcohol and prawns get this man in trouble with the law

Prawns were the undoing of this Ballina man.

ONE Ballina man has come the 'raw prawn' and been charged with fraud and traffic related offences.

In February a 48 year old Ballina man has attended a seafood store in Ballina and selected $40 worth of prawns.

He then told staff that he had previously purchased the prawns and now wanted a refund.

Staff gave the man $40.00 and he left the store.

In March the same man attended the store again asking for a $40 refund for prawns that a family member had earlier returned.

Staff were very suspicious and refused to pay him.

The next day Ballina police saw the man driving in Ballina.

He was taken to Ballina Police Station where he returned a high range drink result.

Checks on his licence revealed he is a disqualified driver.

He was issued a court attendance notice for two counts of deception, driving while disqualified and high range drink driving.

He will appear in Ballina Local Court in April.