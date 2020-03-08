Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese will be heading to Bluesfest during his upcoming holiday.
Leader of the Opposition Anthony Albanese will be heading to Bluesfest during his upcoming holiday.
News

Albo heading to Bluesfest during holiday as tourism has virus blues

Graham Broadhead
8th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT looks like Albo is heading to Bluesfest at Byron Bay this Easter.

The Federal Labor leader made the announcement about his holiday plans while visiting the Gold Coast last Friday to call for emergency funding to help the coronavirus-crippled tourism industry.

Mr Albanese told the Tweed Daily News that the Gold and Sunshine coasts had been hit hard by the “massive impact” of coronavirus which had robbed them of major overseas visitor market China.

While the Morrison Government had allocated $76 million in emergency tourism funding following the bushfires, Mr Albanese reportedly said there were “no extra dollars on the table” to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

However, he told the newspaper he would be leading by example in terms of the current Fedearl Government campaign urging Australians to holiday within Australia, and spending his upcoming holiday at home.

And Bluesfest is on his holiday to-do list.

However, it is not certain when Albo will be in the moshpit at the annual Byron Bay event.

We’re not sure if he is a fan of Lenny Kravitz or if Crowded House is more his taste.

There are plenty of other acts in the line-up for Albo to choose from, including Round Mountain Girls who have been popular on the local circuit.

anthony albanese bluesfest carona virus tourism
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        premium_icon Teen gang: ‘I’m going to f**king punch you in the head’

        Crime A gang of teens – some as young as 12 – allegedly went on a wild crime spree terrorising business owners and locals in popular tourist hotspot Byron Bay.

        Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

        premium_icon Motorists lucky to be alive after three-car crash on hwy

        News VEHICLE allegedly on wrong side of the road collided with two cars.

        Women’s NRRRL goes from touch to tackle

        premium_icon Women’s NRRRL goes from touch to tackle

        News NO holding back as the NRRRL girls play tackle for the first time.

        Thrills and spills at Lismore's Samson Fitness Challenge

        premium_icon Thrills and spills at Lismore's Samson Fitness Challenge

        News TEAMS ran, pushed, climbed and swam through obstacle course.