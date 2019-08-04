Albanese lets loose on Federal Government on infrastructure

Albo made a dig at the Morrison Government for its long-distance promises to build major infrastructure.

A QUICK touchdown en route to the Top End was time enough for Anthony Albanese to pull up the Federal Government on its marathon infrastructure pledges for Far North Queensland.

The federal Opposition Leader stopped in Cairns for three hours before flying out to attend the Garma Festival of Traditional Cultures in northeast Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese in Cairns PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"The Cairns Ring Road is not due to be funded until 2021.

"Stage 5 of the Cairns Southern Access approaches is also put off … to not begin before 2023," he said.

Mr Albanese said it was "an example of a government that has raised expectations with big promises, but way out into the future".

He stopped short of making a vow years out from an election to fund the Nullinga Dam but called on the Federal Government to get on with the job.