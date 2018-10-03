Emotional speech: 'They have forgotten to fight for you'

ANTHONY Albanese said Patrick Deegan was the "sort of the voice" needed in Canberra at the moment as he helped launch the Labor candidate's campaign for the seat of page yesterday.

The Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development and Tourism, Anthony Albanese MP formally endorsed Mr Deegan's tilt at the seat in front of a capacity crowd at the Lismore Bowling Club.

In an emotional speech, Mr Albanese said he was honoured to launch Mr Deegan's campaign.

Patrick Deegan campaign launch:

Mr Albanese said Mr Deegan knows and understands how ordinary people live and how too many in the electorate of Page were struggling.

"He is the sort of the voice we need in Canberra to speak up for those whom at the moment, no-one is listening to," he said.

"Page came in fifth in the poorest electorates in the latest census and Patrick cares about the underprivileged, for poor people, for middle-aged people who lose their job and need retraining and for first Australians to take their part in Australian society."

Mr Albanese said the recent chaos and poor political behaviour in Canberra was unacceptable.

"Frankly I struggle to keep up with whom I'm shadowing," he said.

"These people are so busy fighting each other in Canberra they have forgotten to fight for you."

Other speakers included the Labor candidate for Ballina Asren Pugh and former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell as MC.

"It's time for a change, not just here in Page, but more importantly in Canberra," she said.

"Page is known as a bell-weather seat and Patrick Deegan is the man to deliver this change."

Mr Deegan said he was motivated to stand for Page because he wanted to help those in the community who needed support.

"The most powerful force in the world is hope," Mr Deegan said. "I want to ensure everyone, no matter their background, postcode or parents' income, they all have the opportunity to succeed."