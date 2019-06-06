Alarm saved lives, home after Lismore kitchen fire

FIREFIGHTERS said a working fire alarm saved lives when it alerted residents after a pan on their stove erupted into flames.

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Fire Brigade station officer, James Connors, said they were alerted at 9.30pm on Wednesday to a fire at a house on Music St, Lismore.

Mr Connors said the residents were preparing a late dinner when the fire occurred.

"It seems they had a pan on the stove and they took their eyes off it for a moment," he said.

"Our crew wore breathing apparatus as the kitchen was full of smoke.

"The working smoke alarm definitely saved them and their house - thank goodness they had one."

Mr Connors said the incident showed the value of being prepared.

"It's a good idea to learn how to handle these incidents," he said.

"We recommend people have a fire blanket in their kitchen as well as an extinguisher."

Mr Connors said NSW legislation stipulated that smoke alarms must be installed on every level of your home, no matter whether you were a home-owner or tenant.

He said this included owner occupied homes, rental properties, relocatable homes, caravans and camper-vans or any other residential building where people sleep.

NSW legislation mandates that your landlord is responsible for ensuring your residence meets the minimum requirement of having at least one working smoke alarm installed on every level of your home.

Landlords are responsible for the installation of smoke alarms in rented premises and have the right of access to rented premises to fit smoke alarms after giving the tenant at least two days' notice.

After the tenancy begins, the tenant is responsible for replacing the battery, if needed, in battery-operated smoke alarms.

Hard-wired smoke alarm back-up batteries are to be replaced by the landlord.

If the tenant is physically unable to change the battery the tenant is required to notify the landlord as soon as practicable.

More information at www.fire.nsw.gov.au