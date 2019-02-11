Will Smith as Genie is ‘nightmare fuel’

Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.

Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin.

A new trailer for the live action remake of Aladdin has dropped and people are losing their minds over Will Smith as Genie.

Disney released a new trailer for the remake of the 1992 movie during the Grammy Awards and it's the first time we've got a glimpse of Smith in all his blue glory as the wish-granting character.

And it's fair to say people aren't too impressed with Smith's appearance in the upcoming movie.

not sure about these Avatar sequels pic.twitter.com/sY4LvqdR9h — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 11, 2019

This looks like an SNL host had to change into a genie costume 4 minutes after their monologue. pic.twitter.com/Czka8TNp3p — Peter Taggart (@petertaggart) February 11, 2019

Will Smith as Genie is straight nightmare fuel @LightsCameraPod pic.twitter.com/c2tyTdQW6t — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 11, 2019

I will never sleep again. pic.twitter.com/ogvqoAaHvL — kareem yasin (@thekareem) February 11, 2019

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the Aladdin remake will be released in May and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.