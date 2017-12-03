Menu
Akmal will be Transparent in Evans head

Akmal Saleh will have his audience in tears when he performs at the J next month.
Javier Encalada
by

AKMAL returns with his funniest show so far, Transparent.

The comedian has joked that paramedics will be on call to transport audience members to hospital as their sides split from laughter.

He also commented that his return coincides "with the unprecedented popularity of small men of Middle Eastern appearance that's sweeping the country."

One of Australia's most respected and accomplished comics, Akmal draws on his Arabic heritage, his experiences immigrating to Australia at the age of 11, and his disillusionment with religion and the modern world to deliver a stand-up show that is fresh, honest and ridiculously funny.

Saleh entered the world of comedy in 1990 under the alias Peter Saleh, "so people would think I was white", he said.

Since then he's performed in movies, on TV and as a regular radio and talk show host, and has written a book about his journey from Egypt and his life as an Arab on the Australian comedy circuit.

Known for his incredible ability to deal with hot topics in a hilarious and slightly offensive way, Akmal promises this year to deliver a show that is punctual and jam-packed with smart and long words, some of which he will be using for the first time.

Saleh has appeared on numerous Australian television shows, such as I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Hey Hey it's Saturday, Rove Live, The Footy Show (rugby league), The Glass House, In Siberia Tonight, Thank God You're Here, Big Questions, Spicks and Specks, Tracey McBean and is a regular panel member in Good News Week.

In 2013, Akmal Saleh became an ambassador for the Top Blokes Foundation.

He currently lives in Grafton.

Lismore Northern Star
