Akabane virus lurks beyond border

PRODUCERS should be on the lookout for akabane in their calving herds this season if bringing in cattle from other areas, with an increased potential risk of losing both cows as well as calves.

The akabane virus is most common on the North Coast and is currently active in the south and towards the west of region where recent blood samples taken at Glen Innes and Tenterfield returned positive antibodies to the virus.

North Coast Local Land Services district veterinarian Sarah Bolton said it serves as a timely reminder.

"It's best to speak to your district vet before introducing cattle to the North Coast from inland or southern areas,” Ms Bolton said.

Akabane is a virus carried by biting midges that generally spread on winds and can cause deformities in calves or late term abortions if a cow or heifer that has not previously been exposed, comes in contact with the virus during pregnancy.

Cows or heifers that are immune to the virus from previous exposure do not have any pregnancy or fetal problems.

Infection with akabane virus late in pregnancy can cause cows to abort, with a higher percentage of pregnancy tested in calf cows failing to produce a calf.

Late term infections can also produce calves that appear normal but are uncoordinated.

The classic first sign of an outbreak occurs as the result of calves born with fused joints and flexed legs.

The other common presentation with akabane virus is an enlarged, dome-shaped head as a result of severe brain damage and calves may appear blind and may wander aimlessly.

There is nothing that producers can do to reduce the deformities seen with akabane virus if your herd is affected.

Producers should increase monitoring of calving herds for calving difficulty.

Even large older cows that you may not routinely monitor can have difficultly delivering calves with bent fused limbs or enlarged heads.

Producers should also remember akabane is a virus and not a genetic defect so it is not necessary to cull bulls that produced these calves and females that have affected calves are also immune against future infections.