25°
News

Akabane virus lurks beyond border

JASMINE BURKE
| 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
AFFECTED CALF: The enlarged, dome-shaped head is a common presentation of Akabane affected calves.
AFFECTED CALF: The enlarged, dome-shaped head is a common presentation of Akabane affected calves.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PRODUCERS should be on the lookout for akabane in their calving herds this season if bringing in cattle from other areas, with an increased potential risk of losing both cows as well as calves.

The akabane virus is most common on the North Coast and is currently active in the south and towards the west of region where recent blood samples taken at Glen Innes and Tenterfield returned positive antibodies to the virus.

North Coast Local Land Services district veterinarian Sarah Bolton said it serves as a timely reminder.

"It's best to speak to your district vet before introducing cattle to the North Coast from inland or southern areas,” Ms Bolton said.

Akabane is a virus carried by biting midges that generally spread on winds and can cause deformities in calves or late term abortions if a cow or heifer that has not previously been exposed, comes in contact with the virus during pregnancy.

Cows or heifers that are immune to the virus from previous exposure do not have any pregnancy or fetal problems.

Infection with akabane virus late in pregnancy can cause cows to abort, with a higher percentage of pregnancy tested in calf cows failing to produce a calf.

Late term infections can also produce calves that appear normal but are uncoordinated.

The classic first sign of an outbreak occurs as the result of calves born with fused joints and flexed legs.

The other common presentation with akabane virus is an enlarged, dome-shaped head as a result of severe brain damage and calves may appear blind and may wander aimlessly.

There is nothing that producers can do to reduce the deformities seen with akabane virus if your herd is affected.

Producers should increase monitoring of calving herds for calving difficulty.

Even large older cows that you may not routinely monitor can have difficultly delivering calves with bent fused limbs or enlarged heads.

Producers should also remember akabane is a virus and not a genetic defect so it is not necessary to cull bulls that produced these calves and females that have affected calves are also immune against future infections.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  akabane virus north coast local land services northern rivers farming

Man in court over 'largest ever' ecstasy bust

Man in court over 'largest ever' ecstasy bust

A STASH of almost 2000 ecstasy tablets was seized by police at Rappville.

  • News

  • 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Rail trail has copped a funding setback

Proposed rail trail from Tweed River Art Gallery to Crabbes Creek.

"Game changing” project fails to get essential funding

Lismore set to host 200 arts industry delegates

FOCUSED: Indigenous singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tom Avery, aka Blakboi, will perform at Artstate Lismore.

Massive event to showcase local talent

Wetland celebrations at Bushland Reserve

Members of Ballina Coastcare.

Come and discover the hidden secrets of the Chickiba Wetland

Local Partners

'Crocodile' in the river caught, snapped and released

IN THE fishing world Rhys Cooksey has reached what they call the "magic metre".

SCU to host some of the biggest names in music

Harry Angus from the Cat Empire is the patron of the Mullum Music Festival. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

The who's who of the music industry to headline SCU Symposium

EXHIBITION: Personal journey through grief and trauma

Artist Jan McGiffen's work is to be showcased at the Lennox Art Collective.

Lennox Head artist Jan McGiffen will present her latest work

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Popcorn in the streets: Film festival to hit Lismore

EXCITED: The Reel Abrupt Film Festival team, created by co-founders Kate Stroud, Joel North and Brendan Ross, love movies.

The Reel Abrupt Film Festival is bigger and better this year

What's on the big screen this week

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel, Cara Delevingne stars in the sci-fi blockbuster Valerian and two Avengers stars reunite in chilling thriller.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

MOVIE REVIEW: An Inconvenient Sequel - Truth to Power

Al Gore with former Mayor of Tacloban City Alfred Romualdez and Typhoon Haiyan survivor Demi Raya, in the Raya family home in Tacloban City, Philippines in a scene from the movie An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

A bruised but not beaten Al Gore fights for the planet.

Rumours player will come out on The Footy Show

EDDIE McGuire has shut down speculation a gay AFL player will come out on this week’s episode of The Footy Show.

Eddie McGuire returns to host The Footy Show this week

Google Home Australian review: Is it worth the $199?

The Google Home device.

Google Home offers better value than Apple's coming product

Cara Delevingne shoots for the stars

Cara Delevingne in a scene from the movie Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Model turned actor goes big with Luc Besson’s new sci-fi blockbuster

That's a wrap for the Byron Writers Festival

Tex Perkins talks at the Saturday Paper Marquee at the Byron Bay Writers Festival 2017.

Tents are down, the books are closed and the pencils are put away

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.