Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Airport strip-search scandal worsens

by Jade Gailberger
28th Oct 2020 10:20 AM

 

Eighteen women on a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to "grossly disturbing" physical examinations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne gave the updated figure during a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday.

Senator Payne also revealed that passengers on 10 aircraft in Doha that day were subjected to the search, after a premature baby was found in a bathroom at the airport.

A Department of Foreign Affairs official, who was among women affected but not searched, was the first to raise the alarm with Australian authorities shortly after the incident occurred on October 2.

Officials are seeking to clarify the number of Australia women that were physically examined.

Senator Payne on Monday said it was a "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events".

"We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter," she said.

Labor Senator Penny Wong grilled the minister over her communication with Qatari authorities, including her counterpart.

 

Originally published as Airport strip-search scandal worsens

More Stories

aviation doha genital search qatar airways sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

        Premium Content CRASH: Woman in her 90s taken to hospital

        News ONE woman sustained injuries in a crash on Ballina Road in East Lismore this morning.

        New train service to Northern Rivers scheduled for 2021

        Premium Content New train service to Northern Rivers scheduled for 2021

        News The news has been seized upon by local pro train groups

        Will every new house have a 10,000L water tank?

        Premium Content Will every new house have a 10,000L water tank?

        News Requirements for new DAs could change in order to save more water

        FULL LIST: The Northern Rivers' best childcare centres

        Premium Content FULL LIST: The Northern Rivers' best childcare centres

        News See the rankings of 97 childcare centres and preschools