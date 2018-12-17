Gold Coast Airport’s Chinese coup

Gold Coast Airport will be home to China’s leading travel outlet Ctrip.com International’s first Australian concept store. The airport has recently employed Chinese liason officers (pictured) as part of a wider strategy to lift engagement with the market.

CHINESE tourism on the Gold Coast is tipped to soar with a giant Chinese travel-booking company committed to opening its first Australian store at Gold Coast Airport next year.

Shanghai-based Ctrip.com International Ltd was founded in 1999 and has 30,000 employees. It is the dominant player in the Chinese travel market with 71 per cent of Chinese travellers booking flights, accommodation and tours through Ctrip.

The company is also cashed up, with 63.3 billion yuan ($12.76 billion) in cash and cash equivalents as of September this year, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Chris Mills said the deal would enhance the airport's offering for Chinese visitors and help to secure more direct flights between China and the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast Airport has employed a Chinese business development manager and three Chinese Liaison Officers to grow its share of the lucrative Chinese tourist market.

"There is no better location for China's leading travel services company Ctrip to open its first Australian store than at the gateway to the country's premier tourist destination," he said.

"Having Ctrip based at Gold Coast Airport is likely to prompt Chinese visitors to plan more activities during their stay, further increasing the spending from this already lucrative segment of the visitor market."

Mr Mills said the China market was a key focus for Gold Coast Airport and the Ctrip concept store would build on that broader strategy.

"We have a Chinese business development manager and three Chinese liaison officers employed to welcome and farewell Chinese visitors at the airport," he said.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the deal was "a great achievement for the city". "It will help ensure the Gold Coast is front of mind for millions of Chinese tourists researching their next overseas holiday," she said.

More than 1000 Chinese tourists visit the Gold Coast each day - or more than 300,000 a year. China is the No.1 international visitor market for Australia and Queensland, in terms of the number of visitors as well as spending.

About $360 million is pumped into the Gold Coast economy by Chinese visitors each year.

Ctrip Destination Marketing CEO Jenna Qian said opening the first Ctrip concept store in Australia was a vital step for the company.

"The Gold Coast is one of the popular destinations for Chinese tourists in Australia," Ms Qian said. "It is expected that, after the completion of Ctrip concept store Ctrip … will better serve Chinese and overseas travellers and solve their travel needs, as well as promoting tourism on the Gold Coast."