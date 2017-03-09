Airpark works power on despite website shutdown

PROGRESSING: The Evans Head Airpark project is continuing work to bring the development application to life.

WORK towards the development of the Evans Head Airpark is full steam ahead despite the temporary suspension of the project's website.

The website shutdown triggered questions on social media about the future of the highly-anticipated complex.

Business is continuing as usual according to president of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Heritage Aviation Association, Rod Kinnish.

"We are still working on the DA and proceeding,” Mr Kinnish said.

"Work is continuing as normal.”

Mr Kinnish said progress is "all above board” for the multi-million dollar facility with regular meetings held in recent months.

It is is understood the updates to the page are being navigated following the death of the project's pioneer, Peter Lynch.

It is also understood the website has previously been taken down for updates.

The Evans Head Airpark Facebook page remains active.