AIRLINES: Which one is most likely to get you there on time?

A REPORT has revealed Regional Express or Rex was the least reliable airline flying out of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport in 2017.

According to the latest Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Economics report on domestic airline on time performance, on average 76 per cent of flights into Ballina arrived on time, while 70.8 per cent departed on time.

Of the 283 REX flights last year 65 per cent (183) landed on time while 67 per cent (190) took off on schedule.

A spokeswoman from Regional Express said a pilot shortage was a major contributor to airlines under performing statistics in 2017.

However, in just the first half of the 2017/2018 financial year Rex's Network On Time Departure rate of 83 per cent was ranked first of all regional carriers in Australia.

"Rex's cancellation rate of 1.8 per cent was also ranked first of all regional carriers in Australia,” the Regional Express spokeswoman said.

"In comparison, Rex's competitor QantasLink recorded a cancellation rate of 3.0 per cent which was ranked seventh and almost double that recorded by Rex.”

If you are looking for the most reliable airline flying out of the Ballina airport then you are going to need to fork out the extra dollars to get a seat on a Virgin Australia plane.

With only three flights cancelled last year and an 80% scheduling average, the Richard Branson-owned airline is going to be your safest bet.

Of the 403 Virgin flights from Sydney to Ballina, 325 (80.6%) arrived on time.

While 321 (79.7%) flights from Ballina to Sydney took off on time.

However, Jetstar saw the most amount of aircraft's go through the Gateway airport, with 966 flights recorded in 2017.

Of these 748 (77.4%) arrived on time and 659 (68.2%) departed on time.

A spokeswoman from the Ballina Shire Council said there are many factors that can influence an airlines performance, such as capacity, scheduling and passenger demographic.

With that in mind operations staff at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport are always working with the airline operators to improve time performance.

"The trend in on time performance at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport is certainly improving, with a recorded increase of 10% in on time departures over the last 3 months (over all airlines),” Ballina Shire Council's spokeswoman said.

"Infrastructure improvements as part of the terminal precinct expansion project, will also support increasing our on time performance figures and passenger experience.”