Airline: Flights from Victoria to Ballina won't be cancelled

A Jetstar plane is seen taking off from Sydney Airport. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

UPDATE 4.55PM: Ballina-bound flights from Melbourne won't be cancelled despite Victoria being placed into a five-day lockdown.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed there are no cancellations planned for the daily direct flights between Melbourne and Ballina.

The airline is the only carrier currently offering direct flights from Victoria to the Northern Rivers.

However, the spokesman said this decision will be reviewed daily.

For more information about travel restrictions if you've got a flight booked with Jetstar, visit https://www.jetstar.com/au/en/travel-alerts.

This comes as NSW Health issued an alert on Friday urging more than 7000 people who attended areas of concern in Victoria to isolate immediately.

It is understood the NSW Health Minister will be making further announcements this afternoon.

UPDATE 3.50pm: Passengers arriving into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport will continue having their temperature checked by health officials.

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said there hadn't been any concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, but the council would continue to follow any health orders and directions given.

He said the Northern NSW Health District (NNSWHD) had been monitoring the situation and started checking the temperatures of passengers arriving from Melbourne since news of the outbreak started last week.

Cr Wright said council took the health of travelers coming to the region "seriously" and even paid health workers to continue to monitor passengers when NNSWHD rolled back their testing at the beginning of January.

"We paid health workers to have tested people from all planes," he said.

"Melbourne (arrivals) are being checked all the time."

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said anyone arriving at Ballina Airport from a local down area such a Melbourne will go though COVID-19 screening as soon as they land.

"We have been at Ballina Airport for the last two weeks," he said.

"Police are also there."

NSW borders remain open to Victorians, but airlines are expected to offer furtehr informrtion later today on the future of their services between Ballina and Melbourne.

More information to come.

Original: There are still Melbourne flights scheduled to land at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport this weekend, following the announcement Victoria will be put into lockdown.

The five-day lockdown, which will begin at midnight, was announced shortly after 1pm today by the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Mr Andrews said the stage 4 lockdown would hopefully act as a "circuit breaker' to prevent the spread of the UK strain of coronavirus.

The decision comes after 13 people have been linked to the Holiday Inn cluster.

However, flights are still scheduled to land at the Ballina airport over the coming days.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

The airports arrivals board states one Jetstar flight is landed from Melbourne at shortly before 2pm today, with another scheduled to land tomorrow afternoon - after the lockdown period begins.

Jetstar has been contacted for comment, as had Ballina Shire Council.

More information to come.