Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Air Canada is adopting a more inclusive greeting for their passengers.
Air Canada is adopting a more inclusive greeting for their passengers.
News

Airline bans three-word greeting

15th Oct 2019 9:38 AM

IT'S a standard greeting that's been used airlines across the world for decades, but Air Canada crew will part with tradition by no longer using "ladies and gentlemen" when greeting passengers on the aircraft.

In a major change to the airline's on-board protocol, passengers will no longer be referred to as "ladies and gentlemen" or the French "mesdames et messieurs".

Instead, crew will use gender-neutral greetings such as "good morning everybody" in a bid to be more conscious of gender fluid passengers.

 

Air Canada passengers will no longer be called 'ladies and gentlemen' when they board their plane.
Air Canada passengers will no longer be called 'ladies and gentlemen' when they board their plane.

 

"We will be amending our on-board announcements to modernise them and remove specific references to gender," an airline spokesperson said, according to CTV News Montreal.

"We work hard to make sure all employees feel like valued members of the Air Canada family while ensuring our customers are comfortable and respected when they choose to travel with us."

The change in language will be adopted by gate agents, flight attendants and pilots.

 

 

Many have praised the airline's decision as a big win for diversity and inclusion, but online most of the responses have been negative.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In June this year, airlines in the United States began offering passengers additional options besides "male" and "female" when they bought tickets.

The shift followed a handful of US states allowing citizens to identify by non-binary genders and as some countries in the European Union let citizens self-identify by their gender preference.

From June 1, members of Airlines for America, a trade group that represents most leading US carriers, allowed consumers to pick "unspecified" and "undisclosed" in addition to the traditional two options.

"US airlines value a culture of diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and for our passengers, and we work hard each day to accommodate the needs of all travellers while delivering a safe, secure and enjoyable flight experience," the group said.

More Stories

airline canadian airways enby flight non-binary political correctness seniors-news transgender guidelines

Top Stories

    What it's like to be surrounded by 30 killer whales

    premium_icon What it's like to be surrounded by 30 killer whales

    Environment "EVERYONE was shocked. It was quite sad as well, and at the same time it is very rare and everyone was amazed to see the orcas."

    Number one! Top child care centre, educator named

    premium_icon Number one! Top child care centre, educator named

    Education Readers vote for best a child care educator and centre

    Could a snail stop work on controversial bypass?

    premium_icon Could a snail stop work on controversial bypass?

    Council News Construction plans to be assessed for environmental impact

    From $93m to $950K: Funding for every school revealed

    premium_icon From $93m to $950K: Funding for every school revealed

    Education Northern Rivers schools have come under the financial microscope