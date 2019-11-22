Aircrane on the way to combat Myal Creek Rd bushfires

AIR CRANE CALLED: The RFS have called in the massive aircrane to help ground crews battle the still out-of-control fires on Myall Creek road at Bora Ridge.

THE Rural Fire Service will have the use of an aircrane to help combat the Myall Creek Road Fire which continues to char the landscape.

Although conditions overnight were quiet, allowing once again the Myall Creek Road Fire to be dropped back to Advice level after being elevated to Emergency level on Thursday afternoon, senior firefighters are expecting conditions to worsen on Friday as temperatures rise..

At 6.20am on Friday the RFS reported the fire which had devastated more than 40,100ha and which linked up with the Busbys Flat fire which has charged more than 51,000ha.

RFS Inspector David Cooke said the bushfire continued to burn a large area between Bora Ridge in the north, Tabbimoble and the Pacific Highway to the east, Whiporie and Jacky Bulbin Flat in the south, and the Myrtle Creek area to the west.

"An area we will be concentrating on the eastern side of the fire near the Pacific Hwy and around Old Tenterfield Rd,” he said.

"We were quite successful overnight but had a spot fire go across Jacky Bulbin Rd, Tullymorgan and so air support will be called in.

"Mt Nardi has been behaving itslef but we can deploy air support there today if needed.”

Insp Cooke said the influx of visitors for schoolies means the local community should stay aware of conditions via the RFS Fires Near Me app.

"We are also holding community meetings today at Woombah neat Iluka and another at New Italty this afternoon,” he said.

"And are also rotating crews to try and keep everyone fresh.”

Current Situation

Fire activity has eased into the evening.

The fire is burning in the areas of Camira and Whiporie and spreading towards Tullymorgan and Jacky Bulbin Flat.

Summerland Way is closed in both directions. Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

The Pacific Highway is open but may close at short notice due to smoke or fire.

Firefighters and aircraft are working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties where it is safe to do so.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan or Jacky Bulbin Flat, put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in the areas of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee, or Myrtle Creek, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information

For a list of evacuation centres visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.