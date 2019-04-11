Want to own your own private plane hangar?

FLYING HIGH: A private family company has submitted an amended DA to build two aircraft hangers near the Northern Rivers Aero Club to provide pilots with private storage options for their aircraft in South Lismore.

FLYING HIGH: A private family company has submitted an amended DA to build two aircraft hangers near the Northern Rivers Aero Club to provide pilots with private storage options for their aircraft in South Lismore. Alison Paterson

A MODIFIED development application from a family business planning to offer pilots their own private aircraft hangar is under review by Lismore City Council.

The council is currently reviewing a $283,000 development application by Belterra Pty Ltd to build two aircraft hangars close to the Northern Rivers Aero Club on a property at 17/40 Three Chain Rd in South Lismore.

The DA 2014/305 refers to the vacant site which was purchased by Belterra Pty Ltd in 2014 from the council for $70,000 Plus GST.

Belterra Pty Ltd spokesman Malcolm Young said the private family company has applied to the council to build one hangar first.

"On completion of the southern hangar we plan to offer the subdivided spaces for lease," he said.

"The big thing is these will offer the security of your own private hangar as opposed to sharing.

"This is so people can safely store their aircraft without the concern their aircraft will be damaged by others which is a risk when you share a common space, this will be like having your own aircraft garage."

Mr Young said the hangar would be divided into two 15m x1 11m spaces which could hold two light aircraft depending on how they were parked.

He said the second hangar will be built once the first is completed.

People had expressed interest in the aircraft paces at the recent Lismore Air Show, Mr Young said.

"I think really in reality we build at least one hangar and then when people see it coming out of the ground they will come forward," he said.

"So we hope the council will be able to deal with this DA quite swiftly as we need to commence construction by December and this includes excavating the footings which have to be quite deep."

Mr Young said local tradespeople will be used where possible with the hangar construction.

"Almost certainly we will use businesses from the Northern Rivers," he said.

"Once we get the modification approved by council, then assuming this we will get the construction certificate so we can quickly call for tenders."

According to the minutes of the September 2014 meeting, it was confirmed the proceeds from the sale of this property be placed in Reserves for future airport use.