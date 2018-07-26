Menu
Firefighters are continuing to battle four fires near Rappville.
Aircraft brought in to help fight cluster of fires

Liana Turner
by
26th Jul 2018 4:53 PM

FIRE crews are continuing to battle four fires near Rappville.

Rural Fire Service Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said RFS, State Forest and National Parks and Wildlife crews had contained one fire, which has burnt through 44 hectares on Clearfield Rd at Myrtle Creek, today.

Insp Ainsworth said volunteers from across much of the Northern Rivers were assisting at the fires, south west of Rappville, which are being investigated as suspicious.

He said they would work to contain the other three fires overnight and tomorrow.

Crews have today had the help of an RFS helicopter which has been working to scope out the extent of the fires.

Insp Ainsworth said the aircraft would also be available for water drops if required and would remain on standby tomorrow.

The largest has burnt through about 1110 hectares at Fullers Rd, Kippenduff, while 258 hectares have been burnt at Carrawarra Ridge and 131 hectares on Old Tenterfield Rd, Kippenduff.

"The thing in our favour is the winds haven't been too strong," he said.

He said this would allow firefighters to get an advantage over the blazes, and take a bit of a rest, overnight.

But he warned conditions would be increasingly dangerous this weekend.

"On the weekend it's going to be a lot warmer and there'll be a bit of wind around," Insp Ainsworth said.

Firefighters are also battling blazes in the Bonalbo and New England Tablelands areas, which he said would require significant resources.

He has reaffirmed calls for landowners to alert the RFS and their neighbours before lighting up.

The RFS has meanwhile announced Bush Fire Danger Period would begin early - next Wednesday - for 10 local government areas including Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tenterfield due to the prevailing dry conditions.

Lismore Northern Star

