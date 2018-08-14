Aircraft assisting crews to control large bushfires

The Sextonville Rd fire which Rural Fire Service crews have now been able to contain.

The Sextonville Rd fire which Rural Fire Service crews have now been able to contain. NSW Rural Fire Service

AIRCRAFT are helping fire crews to control bushfires across the Northern Rivers.

Northern Rivers Rural Fire Service Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said crews had today made headway with some fires across the region.

But they're still working to contain some as they prepare for warmer weather to hit tomorrow.

He said a fire at Stoney Chute Rd, Nimbin had destroyed several old cars and two caravans but had since been brought under control.

Another at nearby Crofton Rd, a small yard fire, has also been controlled.

Volunteers have meanwhile been able to contain large fires at Main Camp Rd, West Bungawalbin and Sextonville Rd, Woolners Arm today.

They are still working to bring a 235 hectare blaze on the corner of Ellangowan and Wrenchs Rds at Ellangowan under control along with one at Mothersoles Rd nearby.

"We've still got fires that are still uncontained,” Insp Ainsworth said.

"We've got aircraft helping us.”

He said two helicopters and two planes were assisting with water bombing.

With temperatures set to soar for the rest of the week, he said all fires except essential agricultural burns would likely be prohibited tomorrow.

"We're expecting tomorrow to be a very high fire danger which will mean all permits are suspended,” he said.

"We're urging landowners to remember how dry it is.”

He said their volunteer crews were still going strong despite being kept remarkably busy for the past two weeks.

Fires are also burning at Clarence Way in Woodenbong, Bentley Rd in Bentley, Peckhams Rd in Ewingar and Clarence Way at Deep Creek.

For updated fire danger information visit rfs.nsw.gov.au.