Airbnb's 'smashed avocado' jibe at Byron mayor

Airbnb has hit back at Byron Mayor Simon Richardson.
Karin_von_Behrens
by

AIRBNB has hit back at Byron Mayor Simon Richardson, saying blaming Airbnb for housing unaffordability is "as absurd as blaming smashed avocados - it simply doesn't stack up".

Cr Richardson has been highly critical of Airbnb in recent weeks, calling for the company to be a "responsible corporate citizen".

"The proliferation of unauthorised short-term holiday accommodation is threatening the fabric of our community and in some areas it is getting to the point where long-term residents don't know anyone in their street anymore," Cr Richardson said.

"Short-term letting significantly reduces the amount of permanent and affordable rental accommodation."

But Airbnb's head of public policy, Brent Thomas, has hit back at the mayor.

"We've enjoyed a strong relationship with Mayor Richardson in the past, and believe that he has Byron's best interests at heart," he said.

"But this latest commentary from the council is disappointing and deeply hurtful to our host community, the overwhelming majority of whom are good neighbours.

"At a time when the cost-of-living is sky high and wages growth in the gutter, it would be unhelpful to stifle home sharing when so many locals - hosts and small business owners - rely on it as an economic lifeline.

"Put simply, blaming Airbnb for housing unaffordability is as absurd as blaming smashed avocados - it simply doesn't stack up.

"Council's back-of-the-napkin analysis of Airbnb's alleged impact on housing affordability is inaccurate and not grounded in the cold, hard facts.

"We would encourage the council to sit down and talk with us in good faith about how we can craft fair rules for home sharing that benefit everyone in the community."

