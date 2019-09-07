Menu
Airbnb on the Northern Rivers: How should it be regulated?

7th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
WHAT is the future of short term holiday letting on the Northern Rivers?

Researchers from Southern Cross University are investigating residents' views about platforms like Airbnb with a new survey.

It is being delivered in partnership with Destination North Coast and the results will help councils with future decision-making.

Dr Tania von der Heidt from SCU's School of Business and Tourism said the North Coast faced many tourism pressures, "not least from the burgeoning peer-to-peer accommodation platforms”.

Short term holiday letting has become increasingly significant within the tourism industry.

It provides employment opportunities directly through accommodating visitors or through the jobs created by increased visitation to the area.

For others, it may be the vehicle that enables them to remain in the area or their home.

But some people have been impacted negatively through increased rental prices, reduced availability of rental accommodation or issues related to having an short term holiday letting property in their vicinity.

SCU researchers and Destination North Coast believe that residents sharing their experiences will facilitate a better understanding of the impacts of short term holiday letting in the local region.

This new knowledge will contribute to informed civic decision-making.

For instance, councils across NSW may soon be considering a short-term letting cap of 180 days for non-hosted properties. Such a policy amendment is now possible under the whole-of-government framework.

SCU's findings from this research will provide in-depth insights that can inform strategies, planning, policies and regulation that can guide future management.

The survey is open until September 29. To take the survey, go to: https://scuau.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0iDgjbBdqRaD2ND

