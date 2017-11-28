Airbnb host makes $3.7 million from Byron rentals

AN AIRBNB host in Byron Bay has earned an impressive $3.7 million from 40 properties, placing them as one of the top Airbnb earners in the country.

The average earnings per property, per year for the host was more than $88,000 above the median income for hosts in NSW.

AAP reported the latest figures from Airdna - an online Airbnb data analysis company - ranking the top 10 hosts or property managers in Australia to October 2017.

The top earner was from Sydney, making $5.3 million from 247 properties.

The average Airbnb host in Sydney makes $11,150 per listing annually. The median income earned by New South Wales' hosts in 2015-16 was $4470.

Active Airbnb listings in Byron Bay. Contributed Airdna

The Airdna site revealed there are 1057 active rentals in Byron Bay, managed by 435 active hosts.

Of those, 800 properties (74 per cent) were entire houses for rent. The average daily rate was $255, the average occupancy rate 64 per cent, and the average revenue earned $3872.

In comparison, across the greater Sydney region, there were 18,761 properties available, managed by 10,464 hosts.

11,275 (60 per cent) of those properties were whole houses for rent. The average daily rate was $153, the average occupancy 75 per cent and the average revenue earned $2280.

A Deloitte Access Economics report published in July reported Airbnb contributed $512 million in 2015-16 to the New South Wales' economy , and supported 4452 jobs in addition to the activities of hosts.