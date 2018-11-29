TOO LATE TO LEAVE: Fishing village near Mboro surrounded by flames

A water bomber is on the way to Tuan Forest.

Jack Evans

UPDATE 3.50PM:

THE Poona Community Centre has been set-up as a respite centre for those who have evacuated Tinnanbar and can't go home.

The 80 ha fire-front is bearing down on Tinnanbar with more than a dozen crews and water bombing planes trying to protect the small community.

Residents still in Tinnanbar are being warned it is too late to leave and to enact their bushfire survival plans.

This includes sheltering away from windows, preferably within a brick structure with at least two exits, securing pets in a room and ensuring they have plenty of water, placing wet towels around doors, windows, and other entrances and filling sinks and bathtubs with water to assist with firefighting.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters are unable to prevent the fire advancing.

The fire poses a threat to all lives directly in its path.

Fire crews may not be able to protect your property.

You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

People in the area will be affected by thick smoke and embers, which will reduce visibility and air quality. As the fire approaches, it will become difficult for you to see, hear and breathe. You will experience intense heat, darkness, and loud noise.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

If you are staying:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• Identify a safe spot to shelter in, which would be a place with more than one exit, preferably inside a brick building, away from windows and doors. The safest spot is the place that will keep you furthest away from the intense heat from the fire. As the fire approaches and passes, the safest spot will change, so be ready to move.

If you are not staying:

• Leave now. Do not delay.

• Be prepared to negotiate changing road conditions. Roads may become blocked or access may change.

• If you become stuck in your car, park away from bush and get onto the floor as the windows may break from the intense heat.

UPDATE 3PM:

FIRE fighters are forming a defensive line around Tinnanbar where a monster bushfire is posing a direct threat to the community.

Emergency services have warned those who have not yet evacuated that it is now too late to leave and to 'seek shelter'

Power to the town has been cut.

A QFES spokeswoman confirmed the road in and out of the seaside village had been cut off by fire.

"We are throwing all of our resources at it now," she said.

The Chronicle understands residents have been advised to head towards the Tinnanbar boat ramp.

Advice if you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• Identify a safe spot to shelter in, which would be a place with more than one exit, preferably inside a brick building, away from windows and doors. The safest spot is the place that will keep you furthest away from the intense heat from the fire. As the fire approaches and passes, the safest spot will change, so be ready to move.

UPDATE 1.40PM:

RESIDENTS in seaside towns near Tuan Forest are being urged to enact their bushfire survival plans as an 80 hectare fire approaches.

Emergency services have just upgraded their fire alert to 'watch and alert' and ask residents to prepare to leave.

EARLIER:

AIR support and 10 extra crews have been called in to help battle a blaze spanning 80 hectares in Tuan Forest.

The mix of five rural and urban fire fighters are on scene of the fire burning through the national park and wildlife area near Hedleys Camp off Tinnanbar Rd.

Maryborough Fire Station area training and support officer Shaune Toohey told the Chronicle another 10 crews were on their way.

"No property is under threat but crews will be monitoring in case of wind swings," he said.

"Air support is currently on the way and back burning is under way."

The fire broke out before 12.20pm earlier today.