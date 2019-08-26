Air support critical in fight against inaccessible bushfire

ON PATROL: Rural Fire Service crews including Kunghur Fire Brigade played a critical role in containing the Kyogle Rd bushfires near Uki

AIR crews are helping firefighters on the ground safe as the Kyogle Rd fire continues to burn in heavy terrain

Rural Fire Service Superintendent David Cook said the bushfire burning near Kyogle Road, south of the Wollumbin National Park, between Uki and Kunghur, is still being controlled with the incident rated at 'Advice' level.

Supt Cook said the inaccessible terrain on the southern parts of the area is being monitored by firefighters as it burns towards Clarrie Hall Dam.

"We have been using air support for the last four days and again today with two rotary wing helicopters," he said.

"Currently we have 11 crews and four fire appliances on scene from brigades at Murwillumbah, Ballina, Lennox Head and Kunghur.

"There's been some fantastic work undertaken by our firefighters."

Supt Cook said crews will continue to patrol around homes and property along Kyogle Rd and Carrie Hall Dam Rd as well as blacking out and mopping up any hot-spots along these containment lines.

"The bushfires are burning in the rainforest and in very steep and difficult terrain," he said.

"The fire has burnt out over 238 hectares and is being controlled."

Fire investigators from the RFS and police are continuing to assess the incident where one residence was burned, he said.

"It's too early to tell what caused this house fire," he said.

"Investigations are still being carried out by police and RFS to eliminate all possibilities."

Supt Cook said Monday offered firefighters an opportunity to tackle the bushfire and tighten their control on its perimeter.

"Today is probably is the best day we have had with low to moderate fire danger," he said.

"And the weather could work in our favour later in the week, only one to five millimetres are predicted but any bit of rain is welcome."

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.