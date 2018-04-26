Air rifle allegedly fired at neighbours over noise dispute

A woman has been charged after allegedly shooting her air rifle towards neighbours.

A MAIN Arm woman has been charged after a neighbourly dispute allegedly got out of hand.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Mick Dempsey said officers were called to a Main Arm Rd property about 4.20pm yesterday.

Insp Dempsey said the incident, which began about 3pm, involved a 54-year-old woman allegedly threatening her neighbours with an air pistol due to a noise dispute.

Insp Demspey said two neighbours - a couple - were threatened by the woman, who discharged a round from the rifle towards them.

She did not hit them and the couple fled to another neighbour's house, Insp Demspey said.

He said the 54-year-old followed them to the other home and continued to threaten all three neighbours with the firearm.

The three neighbours left and contacted police, who attended, located the air rifle and took the accused to Byron Bay Police Station.

The woman was charged with three counts of stalking or intimidating, using an unauthorised firearm, possessing an unauthorised firearm and firing a firearm in a manner likely to injure a person.

She was granted conditional bail to face Mullumbimby Local Court on May 28.