Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Air New Zealand have dropped a stunning new day of deals.
Air New Zealand have dropped a stunning new day of deals.
Travel

Airline announce $9 flights

16th Aug 2019 9:17 AM

AIR New Zealand has unveiled a string of cheap fare deals, with domestic flights from $9 and international trips from $99.

The airline is offering 500 domestic flights for $9 one-way from this morning on their website.

Also on sale are 150 international flights available from $99, including one-way flights from Christchurch to the Gold Coast and Fiji.

There will also be reduced fares to Asia, other parts of Australia and the Pacific Islands as well.

The airline is launching flights from just $9.
The airline is launching flights from just $9.

From Auckland, $299 fares to Honolulu and $199 to Tahiti one-way are up for grabs.

Grabaseat is also offering direct flights to Singapore for $799 return and $999 return to Tokyo.

Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said: "If you're looking to escape the winter weather or spend time with friends or family across the country, this is your chance. We're expecting these deals will fly off the site."

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

air new zealand cheap flights international travel

Top Stories

    TOP 10: The most influential women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon TOP 10: The most influential women on the Northern Rivers

    News THESE are the 10 women who are making a big difference in our region, but who has made it to number one?

    Agonising wait for attacked cops amid NSW blood test farce

    premium_icon Agonising wait for attacked cops amid NSW blood test farce

    Crime NSW police officers’ six month HIV/AIDS wait

    27C in winter? Only on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 27C in winter? Only on the Northern Rivers

    Weather We're in for some warm weather, but you'd better make the most of it

    Man pleads not guilty to assaulting police in hospital

    premium_icon Man pleads not guilty to assaulting police in hospital

    Crime Police will allege the man also assaulted another man