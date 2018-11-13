Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The air hostess had a very sassy response to the passenger. Picture: koo_TmS_suke/Twitter
The air hostess had a very sassy response to the passenger. Picture: koo_TmS_suke/Twitter
Offbeat

Sassy reply to moaning passenger

by Ally Foster
13th Nov 2018 7:05 AM

An air stewardess's hilarious response to a moaning plane passenger apparently demanding a window seat has gone viral after being posted online.

The saga reportedly began when the unnamed man demanded to be sat next to a window seat after seeing he was in a row without one.

But the flight attendant simply drew a picture of a window on a piece of paper and stuck it on the wall next to him, according to a fellow passenger.

The witness described the exchange as they tweeted out the hilarious picture, which shows blue clouds and sea waves in the crude doodle.

The initial tweet instantly went viral, racking up over 7.7k retweets, and over 15k likes.

The air hostess had a very sassy response to the passenger. Picture: koo_TmS_suke/Twitter
The air hostess had a very sassy response to the passenger. Picture: koo_TmS_suke/Twitter
editors picks flights hostess passengers travel

Top Stories

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Murder charge: Man accused of stabbing woman

    Crime A WOMAN was found inside a North Coast unit with critical injuries and she died at the scene.

    • 13th Nov 2018 7:28 AM
    'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    premium_icon 'I knew I'd been bitten as soon as the shark hit me'

    News Surfer shares terrifying moment a shark attacked him

    'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    premium_icon 'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    Crime Alleged hospital syringe attacker's terrifying threat

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    New $21 million development a 'travesty', residents say

    Council News Concern approval will be a "green light for four-storey development"

    Local Partners