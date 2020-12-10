Air emergency: Plane forced to land at unfinished Badgerys

Western Sydney Airport has had its first landing five years ahead of schedule after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on the partially built dirt runway today.

The plane was on a training flight out of Bankstown Airport when it developed engine trouble and had to put down.

Work on the new $5.3 billion airport had to be stopped as the struggling plane glided in for an emergency landing on the flat dirt expanse being prepared for the airport's new runway.

No one was injured but all work on the Nancy Bird Walton airport site stopped for the morning. Civil Aviation Safety Authority spokesman Peter Gibson said: "The first aircraft to land at the new Badgerys Creek Airport was in fact a single engine Piper Cherokee and not a Boeing 787 as expected."

Western Sydney Airport has had its first landing five years ahead of schedule after a single engine plane made an emergency landing on the partially built dirt runway. Picture: 7News

The plan remains on the runway in Sydney’s west. Picture: 7News

"At 9.40 this morning the Piper Cherokee on a training flight from Bankstown Airport with an instructor and trainee on board developed engine trouble.

"They were in the vicinity of Badgerys Creek airport and decided to put down on the worksite. There were no injuries or damage to the aircraft."

Mr Gibson said the landing had made history. "It will forever more be a trick pub trivia question - what was the first plane to land at Badgerys Creek Airport?"

Construction is underway of the Western Sydney Airport at Badgery's Creek. Sydney's second airport will be known as the Nancy Bird Walton airport and is due for completion in 2026. Picture: Toby Zerna

A Piper Cherokee plane, similar to the one that made the emergency landing.

A Western Sydney Airport spokesperson said: "On Thursday morning, a light plane made an emergency landing without incident on the Western Sydney International Airport construction site.

"There were no injuries reported, and the relevant authorities have been notified and an investigation is underway.

"Work on the site, including drone activities, was suspended for safety reasons and has now resumed."

Originally published as Air emergency: Plane forced to land at unfinished Badgerys