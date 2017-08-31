Ahoy! Sailing fun ahead for all the family

AHOY: The Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club invites anyone keen to find out about this addictive activity to their Discover Sailing Day on September 10, 2017. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

IF YOU'VE ever wanted to get on deck and find out about the joy sailing, then head down to the Richmond River next month.

Aspiring sailors, their families and friends are invited to the Discover Sailing Day taking place at Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club, at 4 River St, Ballina, on Sunday September 10 from 9:30am until noon.

Commodore Phill Robbins said everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy a fun day out on the water.

"The club will be opening its doors to aspiring sailors, for a great day out with a partner, friends or family to find out just how fun, safe, accessible and affordable sailing is,” he said.

"If you've always wondered what sailing is all about, then this is the perfect opportunity to come and enjoy a free sail.”

AHOY: Members of the Richmond River Rowing & Sailing Club will welcome new members when they hold their 2017 Discover Sailing Day on Septemebr 10. L-R (back row) Mark Pierce, Jacqueline Heap, Commodore Phill Robbins and James Kalaf. front - Tony Pullyn, George Renault, David Bowler, Geoff Benson and Maurice Renault. Alison Paterson

Commodore Robbins said the club provides the boats and safety equipment.

"All you have to do is bring a spare set of clothes, a sun hat, some sun screen and bucket loads of enthusiasm!”

He said the Discover Sailing Day offers everyone the opportunity to go for a short sail with an experienced sailor, meet club members, enjoy the club's facilities, and find out about the great sailing courses available at the club.

"There are courses for everyone, from young to old, from the experienced to the new sailor,” he said.

" There is something for the whole family and even kids as young as five years old can enjoy a sail with a parent or guardian.”

Commodore Robbins said a dedicated Discover Sailing Host will welcome you to the club.

"They will answer any questions about sailing and ensure you have an enjoyable day out with your friends or family and we recommend that you book in advance to secure your spot,” he said.

For bookings and further information on the Discover Sailing Day, contact Commodore Robbins on 0466 668 541 or contact.rrsrc@gmail.com .

For more information about sailing and different types of courses available visit www.discoversailing.org.au