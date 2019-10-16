Ahoy! Celebrate 50 years of sailing

50 YEAR REGATTA: The Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club is inviting all sailors and skippers to the club's feature race weekend when it hosts it's 50th annual regatta on November 2nd and 3rd.

PREPARING to celebrate their golden anniversary, members of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club took last Sunday's racing cancellation due to extreme winds in their stride.

Now the sailors and skippers are looking ahead to the club's feature race weekend of the season next month.

The club will hold it's 50th annual regatta on November 2 and 3 to celebrate the half-century since its clubhouse was built.

And the club wants to let everyone know that the event is open to all sailors and boats including monohulls, catamarans, gennakers, yachts and trailer sailors, with juniors very welcome.

Already many sailors who have competed from other clubs in previous years have indicated they plan to attend.

Saturday's event is the Ivan Bathgate Memorial race named in honour of former Rear Admiral Ivan Bathgate, who tragically lost his life in 1971 whilst officiating during a race.

Mr Bathgate was a teacher at Ballina High School and was the inaugural president of Southern Cross Primary School in East Ballina.

The event is a passage race, sailing from the clubhouse, heading upriver to between Pimlico and Wardell, then back.

Competitors will enjoy the challenging course as once they sail past the Burns Point Ferry, with wind shadows in some places and gustier sections in the more open areas, it also allows the chance to view a large part of the Richmond River.

Following the race, the club will hold a party on Saturday evening with music provided by local band Broadfoot.

On the Sunday there will be two races around the buoys in the club's set racing areas, ranging from the river mouth and up towards the ferry depending on conditions, with the presentation following straight after.

Scores from all three races will be calculated to determine the winners in five divisions - monohulls, catamarans, gennakers, yachts and trailer sailors, and juniors.

For all enquiries: contact.rrsrc@gmail.com