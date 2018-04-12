Ahead of the hockey game

SIX OF THE BEST: Hockey players Marshall Brown, Kenarhu Conte, Gabby Arundell, Georgia Brown, Nella Bradford and Alana Albertini. They are representing NSW at the Australian Championships.

SIX Far North Coast hockey players will represent NSW at the Australian Championships at Illawarra Hockey Stadium in Wollongong next week.

Marshall Brown, Kenarhu Conte, Gabby Arundell, Georgia Brown, Nella Bradford and Alana Albertini have been selected in under-15 teams for the event.

Nella is another talented teenager to come out of the Coraki club and has been picked in the top state team.

She has represented NSW at under-13 level and is also part of the Combined Catholic Colleges team competing at the National All Schools event next month.

The five other players are in the second squad which is called the NSW Blues.

Marshall comes into the tournament with plenty of experience after being nominated for NSW Junior Player of the Year in 2017.

He was part of the NSW under-15 team last year and has also played in the under-13 team.

Georgia comes from a hockey family and has already made a handful of representative teams.

Her older brother Tom has gone on to be in the Futures program at the NSW Institute of Sport.

He is hopeful of playing for Australia in the Junior World Cup later this year.

Alana, Kenarhu and Gabby are also no strangers to representative hockey and will be ones to watch in the coming years.

FNC Hockey has already produced plenty of talented juniors in recent years, including Tyler Arundell, Luca Brown, Sam Brown, Jade Gray, Taquira McGrath and Cameron Palmer.