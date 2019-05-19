Agricultural advisors help cane growers to see green

Sugar Research Australia announced four new members of their Queensland team, including two in the Mackay and Whitsunday region.

A NEW team of agricultural advisers have come to town to make cane growers see green, with advice on farm profitability and sustainability.

The advisory team include Mackay-based Clare Gersch and Molly O'Dea in Proserpine.

Mr Gersch and Ms O'Dea are part of a joint funded program with the Queensland Farmers' Federation and the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.

Their adoption program will help growers, millers and other service providers to help the Australian sugarcane industry improve productivity, profitability and sustainability.

They will work on a range of activities and projects specific to their respective regions, including Cane to Creek 2.0 and Pathways to Water Quality Improvement in the Myrtle Creek Sub-catchment.

SRA executive manager of regional delivery, Mr Ian McBean, said the new staff were eager to work with industry in the region to deliver outcomes for the industry.

Mr McBean said the new adoption team would "provides a vital conduit between research and growers and millers, assisting industry to adopt practices and technology that improve their bottom line,"