Agonising delay in babysitter fatal crash case

A MAGISTRATE is still weighing up whether there is enough evidence to try a Casino babysitter charged over a horror Bruxner Highway crash which killed a 4-year-old girl.

In Byron Bay Local Court this morning Magistrate Michael Dakin made a nine-week adjournment before he is expected to announce whether charges against babysitter Courteney Pearl Matthews will proceed to a trial.

The delay is clearly taking an emotional toll on members of Elle Underhill's family, some of whom were present in the courtroom, including her mother Michelle. Elle's father has given consent for Elle to be identified in the media.

Matthews, now 19, was excused from appearing.

Elle was killed on December 18, 2015, when a Mazda 323 sedan being driven by Matthews was driving between Lismore and Casino was involved in a collision with another car which split the Mazda in two.

In May last year Matthews was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death over the crash, an alternative charge of negligent driving occasioning death, and other charges.

She faced a Local Court committal hearing in April in Casino over the crash which ended with Magistrate Dakin agreed to receive written arguments from her legal counsel and the Department of Public Prosecutions.

This morning Magistrate Dakin confirmed he had received and read the submissions from both sides but there was issue over some apparently outstanding documents subpoenaed from Richmond Valley Council last year.

Magistrate Dakin said he "(had) to be sure" there was enough evidence to support an "element" of dangerousness in the accused's driving on the day of the crash.

"It seems implicit in the submissions there is no intention of the defendant producing evidence," he noted.

Magistrate Dakin adjourned the matter to September 1 in Byron Bay Local Court.

He said that matter would proceed with priority on the day.

"For a number of reasons which I don't want to go into, it would be preferable if I reduce my reasons to writing," he also said.

Matthews is required to appear in court on September 1.