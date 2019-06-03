'Agitated woman' punches police officer

POLICE PUNCHED: Police have charged a 47-year-old woman with assault after she punched a senior constable on Sunday afternoon.

A SENIOR constable was assaulted by a woman after police approached her car to check if she was okay on Sunday.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said the two male senior constables were on patrol in Byron Bay at the public reserve adjacent to Main Beach, when they noticed the woman appeared to be upset.

"Around 3.30pm the officers were in Apex Park when they saw that the woman appeared agitated and they went to check she was okay,” he said.

"She then punched one of the officers on the shoulder.”

Chief Insp Arthurs said the woman was taken to Byron Bay police station, where she was charged with assault.

"Then she was taken to the Tweed Hospital by road ambulance for assessment,” he said.

"The officer she punched did not suffer serious injury.”