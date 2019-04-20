Agents 'very pleased' with saleyards fee decision

GRATEFUL: Casino Auctioneer's Association president David O'Reilly said he was "very pleased” Richmond Valley Council had decided against increasing fees at Casino's NRLX saleyards following a difficult year for the industry.

GRATEFUL: Casino Auctioneer's Association president David O'Reilly said he was "very pleased” Richmond Valley Council had decided against increasing fees at Casino's NRLX saleyards following a difficult year for the industry. Susanna Freymark

LIVESTOCK agents have welcomed the news Richmond Valley Council will not raise the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange fees.

Casino Auctioneers' Association president David O'Reilly said he strongly supported the council's decision to maintain the fee structure for the coming financial year, and was "very pleased” the council had listened to the industry.

Mr O'Reilly said the association had been in negotiations with the council for a number of weeks in an effort to maintain the fees at the 2018/19 fee structure.

"Following the drought, cattle prices have been at the lowest point they have been for a long time,” he said.

"Yes we've had rain and while it looks green, that rain hasn't been drought-breaking and we're coming into winter.”

He said with the drought looking to continue, maintaining the current fees would give producers the chance to try and recover ahead of an uncertain year.

"Obviously with the new upgraded facility, they will have to raise fees in the future, but for them to do it now would have detrimental to the industry,” he said.

He credited the council for listening to agents, and said meetings with council's general manager and the new saleyards manager had gone "very smoothly”.