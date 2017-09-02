Agents offered new deal to end Casino saleyards deadlock

Richmond Valley Council is proposing to halve the new agents business usage fee in order to resume cattle sales at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, Casino.

RICHMOND Valley Council has moved to strike a new deal with livestock agents in a bid to end the Casino saleyards row.

At a special meeting of council yesterday it was decided to halve the proposed agents business usage fee of $1 per animal until the completion of an operational review of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange (NRLX) next year.

For the past two weeks the council and Casino Auctioneers Association have been at loggerheads over the new charge, resulting in the five agents refusing to sign permits and council responding by cancelling cattle sales.

The agents refused to pay the new charge, saying it was "unfair" and would have a severe impact on their businesses, while council said the fee was crucial for it to meet its repayments on the $3.5 million it had borrowed as part of a $14 million upgrade of the saleyards.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said council's amendments to its Revenue Policy were a "significant concession provided by council" that would hopefully see sales return to the NRLX this coming week.

However, he said this was dependent on the agents accepting the amended fees and signing their selling permits.

The roof going up at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange as part of the $14 million upgrade of the Casino facility. Susanna Freymark

Mr Macdonald said it was vital a decision on the issue was made sooner rather than later, and "critically important" council and all NRLX users worked together to ensure the saleyards remained the number one cattle selling centre on the North Coast.

"The amendments provide a 50% discount on the $1.50 increase to vendors for the period of the Stage 1 construction, which is the selling side of the facility and scheduled to be completed early next year," Mr Macdonald said.

"A 50% reduction in the agents' business usage fee will also reduce the impact on the agents' business operations and hopefully get them back selling at the NRLX."

Yesterday, council adopted the following amendments to its Revenue Policy 2017-2018 for the NRLX:

Effective from July 1, 2017

* Vendor usage fee is $9.90/head

* Vendor capital levy is $1.85/head

* Total vendor fees $11.75/head

* Agents business usage fee is $0.50/head until the completion of an operational review of the NRLX by June 30, 2018.

Effective from March 1, 2018

* Vendor usage fee is $10.50/head

* Vendor capital levy is $2/head

* Total vendor fees $12.50/head

Mr Macdonald said saleyards were being modernised across the country with private investors recognising the value of a high-performing operation.

He said council had to capitalise on this for the benefit of the Richmond Valley community, especially since it had been successful in obtaining more than $10.5 million in grant funding from the Federal and State governments to fully upgrade the facility to a modern roofed-and-soft-floor livestock selling centre.

Upgrade work has started at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, Casino, which has been idle for the past two weeks following a row between livestock agents and Richmond Valley Council over fees. PHOTO: DIGBY HILDRETH

"Council decided to increase the fees to vendors and agents following an assessment of revenues received from the users of the facility, and believes its Revenue Policy is in the best interests of the whole community," Mr Macdonald said.

Council will now write to the agents, and inform all stakeholders, that they should expect a refund of $0.75/head for any cattle sold at the NRLX since July 1.

Mr Macdonald said these changes would see a decline in the overall financial performance of the facility, which would need to be closely monitored and other efficiency opportunities explored.

He said both council and the Casino Auctioneers Association acknowledged an operational review would be beneficial given the significant changes to the NRLX with the upgrade.

To achieve this, he said, a full operational review was proposed, with oversight by a recognised independent saleyards industry expert as well as the NRLX saleyards advisory group which included two agent representatives.

A draft report will be prepared and released for community consultation and the review completed by June 30, 2018.