Agents gather for annual Northern Star golf day

Scot Fuller, Gail Fuller, Dave Bosselmann and George Kyprianou at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.

Scot Fuller, Gail Fuller, Dave Bosselmann and George Kyprianou at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.

CONDITIONS were prime for a spot of golf at the Northern Star Real Estate Agents Golf Day on Friday.

The Northern Star's advertising manager Evan Crandon said the annual event was an opportunity for the paper to connect with agents from across the region on the green.

Shawn Bishop takes a swing at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.

"It's the annual Northern Star real estate golf day,” Mr Crandon said.

"It's a day for the agents.

David Somerville, Shawn Bishop, John Nicolson and Jamie Marshall at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.

"It's a day for us to give back to them.”

He said the conditions at Byron Bay Golf Course were "stunning”.

Agents from Casino to Ocean Shores gathered for the day.