Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scot Fuller, Gail Fuller, Dave Bosselmann and George Kyprianou at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.
Scot Fuller, Gail Fuller, Dave Bosselmann and George Kyprianou at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.
Business

Agents gather for annual Northern Star golf day

17th Nov 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONDITIONS were prime for a spot of golf at the Northern Star Real Estate Agents Golf Day on Friday.

The Northern Star's advertising manager Evan Crandon said the annual event was an opportunity for the paper to connect with agents from across the region on the green.

Shawn Bishop takes a swing at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.
Shawn Bishop takes a swing at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.

"It's the annual Northern Star real estate golf day,” Mr Crandon said.

"It's a day for the agents.

David Somerville, Shawn Bishop, John Nicolson and Jamie Marshall at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.
David Somerville, Shawn Bishop, John Nicolson and Jamie Marshall at the Northern Star golf day on Friday, November 16.

"It's a day for us to give back to them.”

He said the conditions at Byron Bay Golf Course were "stunning”.

Agents from Casino to Ocean Shores gathered for the day.

golf day northern rivers real business real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    From fires to ferret rescues: diverse job on offer

    From fires to ferret rescues: diverse job on offer

    News THINKING of a change of career? You need to check this job offer out.

    Country stars meet for drought fundraiser

    Country stars meet for drought fundraiser

    Whats On At the Lismore Workers Club this Sunday

    • 17th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
    Message to schoolies: Respect the Bay

    premium_icon Message to schoolies: Respect the Bay

    News Schoolies is about to start in Byron Bay

    Mozart's Requiem will honour Richard Gill

    Mozart's Requiem will honour Richard Gill

    Music Mr Gill was originally engaged to conduct the show

    Local Partners