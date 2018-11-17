Agents gather for annual Northern Star golf day
CONDITIONS were prime for a spot of golf at the Northern Star Real Estate Agents Golf Day on Friday.
The Northern Star's advertising manager Evan Crandon said the annual event was an opportunity for the paper to connect with agents from across the region on the green.
"It's the annual Northern Star real estate golf day,” Mr Crandon said.
"It's a day for the agents.
"It's a day for us to give back to them.”
He said the conditions at Byron Bay Golf Course were "stunning”.
Agents from Casino to Ocean Shores gathered for the day.