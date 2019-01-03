Aged care plans put residents in a flap to protect cockatoos

Glossy Black Cockatoos are at the centre of a community push in Sunrise Beach.

A COMMUNITY concerned about the future of an endangered bird population has sprung into action in a bid to sway the future direction of an aged care development.

As of 2016 more than a third of southeast Queensland's endangered glossy black cockatoo population was counted in Noosa, with more than 20 observed feeding and drinking at Sunrise Beach.

The land they've been spotted on in Sunrise Beach is set to become a Blue Care residential aged care development with 98 residential aged care beds, 20 serviced apartments, 55 independent living units and 54 apartments.

One prominent Coast birdwatcher said the site was considered one of the top locations in Australia to see the glossy black cockatoo.

Glossy Team Sunrise, a community initiative started to try and protect the cockatoos, has started a change.org petition urging Blue Care and the Uniting Church to preserve the wallum habitat and protect the local glossy black cockatoo population.

The team has urged Blue Care against clear felling the habitat and instead consider land swap options, retaining the majority of food trees for the cockatoos, protect the drinking creek and work to rethink the development.

It's understood as part of the development approval, which was extended last year by Noosa Council, offset planting would be required to replace any clearing.

But Glossy Team Sunrise spokeswoman Bettina Walter questioned what the cockatoos would do in the meantime while those replacement trees took years to mature.

She acknowledged the need for aged care and didn't suggest what Blue Care was proposing was illegal, but hoped they would work with the community to protect the vulnerable birds.

A Blue Care spokeswoman said the project was going through final assessment and was due to be built by 2022.

She said they were committed to meeting environmental conditions and would continue to work with the community through the process of the project.

To join the petition head to change.org and search 'sunrise beach glossy black cockatoos'.