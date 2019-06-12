Aged care home to cut staff hours

CAROONA STAFF CUTS: The Health Service Union has said cuts to staff roles and hours at the Uniting Care Goonellabah aged care facility Caroona, will mean the loss of 267.9 rostered hours lost per fortnight, or seven Full-time employee (FTE) equivalent positions.

CAROONA STAFF CUTS: The Health Service Union has said cuts to staff roles and hours at the Uniting Care Goonellabah aged care facility Caroona, will mean the loss of 267.9 rostered hours lost per fortnight, or seven Full-time employee (FTE) equivalent positions. Bev Lacey

A UNION which represents staff and workers at a Goonellabah aged care facility has said staff cuts will occur despite the facility operator denying it would slash jobs and worker hours.

Last month Uniting Care Caroona claimed correspondence which showed25 positions would be discontinued and another 60 workers would be affected by shift changes was incorrect.

But now the Health Services Union has said Uniting Care have advised them that the restructure will involve job cuts invoking the equivalent of seven full-time equivalent positions.

While a United Care spokesman had previously said the proposed staff changes were, "only an estimate, and was incorrectly misrepresented by the HSU (Health Services Union) as staff cuts”, HSU Aged Care Manager Rob Sheehy said the slashing of staff hours and roles looks like going ahead.

"Uniting has recently clarified some of the details surrounding its proposed new workplace model,” he said.

"Uniting has advised that the changes to working arrangements at Caroona will see a new total of 267.9 rostered hours lost per fortnight, or seven Full Time Employee (FTE) equivalent positions.

"This includes a reduction of over 1048 hours per fortnight, or 27 FTE positions, from the central kitchen and catering division (and) no rostered hours have been scheduled for cooks or kitchen hands on the weekend.”

Mr Sheedy said these reductions are offset by an increase of 20 FTE care-related positions, resulting in the net decrease of seven FTEs.

"Uniting has said it will give affected staff the opportunity to move into some of the new positions being created, however these are not like-for-like positions,” he said.

"The HSU will continue working with our members and Uniting to address concerns over workload management, occupational health and safety, and patient care at Caroona.”

Mr Sheehy said the discussion also refutes Uniting Care's earlier claims that there are no plans to close the central kitchen at Caroona in Goonellabah.

A Uniting Care spokesman last month said the food preparation model is not changing.

"We will not be reheating frozen plated meals,” he said.

But according to the HSU the aged care facility's kitchen is being closed on weekends, with meals prepared in advance during the week.

Uniting Care has been contacted for comment.