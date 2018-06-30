Age no barrier for war veteran marathon runner

He's a 92-year-old World War II veteran with steel plates for knees but Vic Williams is proving age is no barrier for running. One month after he turns 92 in July, Mr Williams will be the oldest competitor in the Sunshine Coast half-marathon.

When his "busted" knees were fixed in 2011 he found a passion for running.

It quickly turned into long distance.

On the average half-marathon, he regularly crosses the finishing line in under four hours, his shuffling feet refusing to quit.

"I am a slow runner, but I get there," Mr Williams said.

"Towards the end, particularly the last three kilometres, I really struggle through it but I do.

"I started off doing the 10km runs but now I can do 21km. I had to get both of my knees fixed with steel plates, the cartilage was all worn out.

"I was more into rowing as a youngster, only recently did I really get into it.

"A few days ago I did 21km and pulled up pretty well. I wasn't aching or sore."

The Townsville-based grandfather was just 18 when he signed up with the Australian Army in 1944.

He never left the country but was still involved in a precarious situation.

"The Japanese had broken out and were on the run around Cowra area (in central NSW)," he said.

"We were in a dangerous position trying to catch them and round them up. There were thousands of Japanese who were scattered all over the place.

"For someone who was just 18, we had some scary nights."

The Sunshine Coast Marathon will be held on August 19, Mr Williams will compete in the 75-plus category.

His family, who live on the Coast, will be there for support.