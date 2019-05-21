Ag show 'one of the best ever'

PRIMEX: Norco Primex Field Days director Bruce Wright said the event had come together really well.

PRIMEX director Bruce Wright has plenty to celebrate after capping off what he said said was "one of the best ever”.

Mr Wright said Saturday's "massive crowd” capped off the 2019 Norco Primex Field Days with one of the biggest crowds in the event has seen in its 35-year history.

"Across the site the feedback I continually received from exhibitors that I have known for a long time was that visitors liked the wider appeal that Primex now delivers,” he said.

"The customer experience has improved a lot.”

Mr Wright said, as well as the huge crowd, this year's event enjoyed record milestones.

There were more than 380 exhibitors, an 18 per cent increase on last year's 320, and Mr Wright said he is already predicting next year's event to break the current record of 420, set more than a decade ago.

"The visitors and exhibitors have seen the changes we have made and they are liking it,” he said.

"This is truly a watershed year across so many aspects of Primex. The women-in-business breakfast we held on Friday was an incredible success. Expect to see more and bigger events like this.”

He said Livestock Essentials Congress proved Primex is at the forefront of gaining and delivering information and education to the thousands of primary producers who they service, and he said he was thrilled Paddock to Plate was the "major hit that we thought it would be”.

Mr Wright said this year's success was encapsulated in the premier exhibitor award, the Alf Fletcher Memorial Shield - Spirit of Primex Award.

This shield is awarded to the exhibitor whose display best exemplifies what Primex is all about.

This year it was awarded to Lismore-based agricultural seller Ongmac Trading, which has been associated with Primex for about 20 years.

Mr Wright said the farming and agricultural equipment seller provided a professional, quality exhibit, and their customer service is "first class and their advice and equipment is extremely relevant to the people coming to buy”

Dean March, who owns Ongmac Trading with brother Shane, said he was honoured to win the prestigious Primex award.

"We invest a lot of money in our Primex display because it brings results,” he said.