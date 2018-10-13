Menu
Aftermath of a shocking week of wild weather

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
THE Sunshine Coast narrowly escaped the worst of this week's wild weather which ripped roofs from homes, felled trees and destroyed cars in "tornado-like" conditions.

It was only kilometres north in the Gympie and Kingaroy regions, where the damage was severe and widespread.

While the Coast has been battered with severe thunderstorms, we didn't cop anything like our northern neighbours.

Thursday saw tennis ball-sized hail rain down.

One Kingaroy mum has been hailed a hero, protecting her four-month-old from the worst of it.

Pictures show her back covered in huge bruises which she said were caused when her car windows blew out and she tried to cover her baby from being hit by the huge hailstones.

 

TOTAL DEVASTATION: Cooloola Berries owner Jason Lewis has lost everything. Renee Albrecht

Gympie producers were also some of the hardest hit as the storm wreaked havoc, inundated properties and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Kim and Jason Lewis of Cooloola Berries at Wolvi said they were "completely obliterated".

"We've lost all our blueberries, the strawberries are all finished and it looks as though our lavenders are smashed to bits," Mrs Lewis said.

"We've never experienced anything like this in the 12 years that we've been here."

But the worst came last where a Federal man died when a fig tree fell on his house during the shocking storm.

