After the storm: Roads still closed, floodwaters recede

The Wilsons River has overflowed its banks at the corner of Molesworth and Zadoc Streets with traffic diversions in place.

The heavy rain is still falling and the seen River is still surging as it rolls through Lismore.

Evidence of its peak last night can be shown by the debris left in its wake.

People are still being urged to stay cautious as floodwaters recede.

But thankfully, this weather event was nowhere near as bad as the 2017 Cyclone Debbie floods.

The Wilsons River peaked at Lismore at a moderate flood level.

Low lying areas beside the river may be still underwater, but around town people are going about their business and there's no sign of the despair felt back in 2017.

The SES says minor flooding is still occurring along the Wilsons River at Lismore.

A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current for parts of the Northern Rivers and a minor to moderate flood warning is current for the Richmond River.

The Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) peaked at 7.20m around 11pm last night.

At 6.30am, the river was at 6.78m and falling.

In the Tweed area, the Murwillumbah SES is urging people to stay vigilant, with more rain forecast for today.

Causeways at the entrance to Mt Warning Road were flooded last night and SES crews were tasked to resupply food to a number of people in this area.

"SES Murwillumbah has been called out to multiple flood rescues over the past few days, often at night," the unit posted on its Facebook page this morning.

"We have been working with Tweed Shire Council to get road closed signs placed to warn motorists of the hazards.

"If the sign says 'road closed', it means the road is closed. Don't just drive around the sign."