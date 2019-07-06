After making 15000 cakes, Greg Smith hangs up his apron

Greg's Cake Decorating owner Greg Smith is coming up to his 8000th cake and has won many awards for his creations

EVERYONE loves cake but it'd be hard to find someone who's enjoyed the art of cake decorating more than Cumbalum's very own Cake King Greg Smith.

After 45 years in front of the stove making 8050 wedding cakes, 3400 birthday cakes and 1900 anniversary cakes, Mr Smith is hanging up his apron this year.

The award winning cake decorator has always had a passion for cakes, ever since he learnt the art of cake making from his father.

"It's a lot of thought, you've got to be an artist,” Mr Smith said.

"My dad didn't make flowers, he iced the cakes.

"But when I'd first started making cakes, this lady next door was always asking my mum to look at what she'd made.

"I was about 12 years-old, I said to mum to get me some icing when she went to town and when I came home from school it took me over three months to learn to make a flower and I got it.

"When (the neighbour) came back across the paddock, I came out of my bedroom with what I had made and we never saw the woman again.”

Over the years, Mr Smith has used 13 tonne of icing to bring his creations to life with the help of his wife, who stays watch over the oven in the early hours of the morning.

"The flowers are the hardest,” Mr Smith said.

"About five weeks ago, I made 300 frangipanis in a night and I don't wear glasses.

"Some nights I cook 50 cakes in the house but I've only got a little stove so I can only make four cakes at a time.

"I'd go sleep for about three hours and my wife would look after them and then I'd come out so she could get some sleep.

"I cook from Wednesday night, all the way to Thursday and then they cool on Thursday and I decorate the whole lot on Friday.

"An average would be about 36 cakes a night. One year I did 295 wedding cakes.”