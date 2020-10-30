After horror explosion, Scott knows value of our chopper

GIVING BACK: After an explosion at work saw Lismore Turf Club secretary-manager Scott Jones transported by Westpac Life Saver Helicopter, he’s been fundraising for the organisation to ensure the vital service can help others.

SCOTT Jones knows first hand the vital service the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter provides to the Northern Rivers community after he suffered severe burns in explosion three years ago.

And now he's behind a campaign to raise awareness and funds to help support what he said is a life saving service "too precious to lose."

On November 23, 2017, Mr Jones suffered horrific burns to 45 per cent of his body in a gas explosion at the Lismore Turf Club.

He was transferred from Lismore Base Hospital to the Royal Brisbane Hospital's burns unit by the critical care team in the rescue helicopter.

Now he's hoping to galvanise the local community into supporting the people who keep the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operational.

He said any amount, "no matter how small will mean something."

"I understand it's not about attracting one massive donation, it's all the little ones that add up," Mr Jones said.

"If people can give what they can, that's great."

Mr Jones said he gets emotional when he thinks back to that fateful day.

"Not that I can remember being in the helicopter as I was in an induced coma," he said.

"But the fact they took me to Brisbane so I could be near family was wonderful and an important part of my recovery."

A keen golfer, Mr Jones said he met up with one of the helicopter paramedics on the greens last month.

"I was playing at a charity golf day and one of the gentlemen I was playing with, Trent Buckley, turned out to have been a paramedic on my chopper," he said.

"All the people who work the helicopter out of Lismore are amazing.

"I want to ensure that anyone on the Northern Rivers who needs the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter will be able to access it."

Mr Jones said it is important to keep these services which can be the difference between life and death in service.

"A lot of people, me included, used to think we have it here and it will be here forever," he said.

"But unless people support it, well it's too precious to lose."