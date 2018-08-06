After a century Lismore shop is still firing on all gears

WHEELY GOOD: Proprietor Darryl Pursey and bike mechanic Darren Speers are thrilled that after 100 years of selling bicycles in Lismore, the Harris Cycle Co may be the longest running family-owned bike shop in Australia.

WHEN Harris Cycle Co was founded in Lismore, bicycles were so important in daily life there was even an Australian Cyclist Corps in operation in France during the World War I.

Opened in 1918 in Keen St by Harold Wotherspoon and Cecil Harris, the shop has been owned by members of the Wotherspoon family ever since.

Current owner, Darryl Pursey has been working in the shop at 85 Keen St since 1985 and bought the business in 1991 from his then father-in-law Si Wotherspoon, the son of one of the original founders.

As mechanic Darren Speers does a repair in the workshop, Mr Pursey said it was exciting to think how many people had come into the shop and left with a new sense of freedom over the decades.

Standing under the 1884 penny farthing suspended from the shop's ceiling, he's proud to be part of what is considered by many to be the oldest family-owned bike shops in the country.

"I've been here for 33 years and owned the business for 27 years,” he said.

"Getting a bike is your first taste of freedom and I think this is why they resonate with people because we can all remember the moment we got our first bicycle.”

One of the benefits of cycling Mr Pursley said, is he loves how democratic the activity is.

"I love the different people you meet, there's so many different types of cycling and it does not matter if you are a doctor or have no job, we are all equal on the bike,” he said.

"In fact a barrister who is now a judge once said after seeing me load a new bike into a customer's car, he envied that we were each so happy because his job does not make people happy.”

Looking back over more than three decades amongst the velocipedes, Mr Pursey said at the moment mountain-bikes are on the ascendant.

"Mountain-bikes and everyday bicycles make up the 90 per cent of the our business at the moment,” he said.

"We get teenagers come in and drool over bikes which is fantastic.”

It seems as though Harris Cycle Co will be still rolling strong for the next century.