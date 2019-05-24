After 70 years, Norco farmer hangs up his pail

UDDERLY DEVOTED: Possum Creek dairy farmer Denzil Thomas, 89, is calling time on his farming career after more than 70 years running the family farm.

UDDERLY DEVOTED: Possum Creek dairy farmer Denzil Thomas, 89, is calling time on his farming career after more than 70 years running the family farm. Kate Scully

POSSUM Creek dairy farmer Denzil Thomas, 89, is calling time after 70-plus years running the farm that has been in his family for more than 100 years.

The fate of the farm is in question, after Denzil's four children and nine grandchildren opted not to continue its operation, and there is no talk of a buyer.

Although it has been known to those close to Denzil since March, only now has his retirement become public after a bulletin was sent out to other Norco farmers.

Despite the long stint, Denzil remains bashful.

"I don't think there is much to say, we are pretty boring people,” he said.

The farming pedigree runs deep in the Thomas family, according to Norco's Milk Supply liaison officer Ellie Hoskins, who addressed Denzil directly.

"You are a true gentleman and it has been a pleasure and an honour to know and work with you during your time with Norco,” Ms Hoskins said.

”We wish you health and happiness in your retirement and hope you will call in to the office from time to time to say hello.”

Denzil's father Harry initially supplied 10 gallon cans of cream daily to Norco that were trucked to Byron Bay.

Harry tended to dairy cows and pigs, while raising six children with wife Mary - the youngest child being Denzil.

Denzil left school to take over the farm from his parents in his late teens.

He has spent most of his time managing the farm with his wife Audrey, before she passed away.

Denzil's parents came to Australia from Devonshire, England in the early 1900s and quickly purchased the farm from Audrey's father Charlie Rose.

Up until retirement, Denzil was milking upwards of 60 head of cattle per day.