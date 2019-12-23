After 65 years, Lismore bridal store is on the move

Mary Vidler Bridal owner Janelle Johnston will be moving her Lismore-based store to Alstonville in the new year.

MARY Vidler Bridal has called Lismore home for 65 years.

But this will change in the new year, when owner Janelle Johnston relocates to Alstonville's Main St.

Ms Johnston purchased the business from its founder, Mary Vidler, 15 years ago.

She had since hoped to retire, but an attempt to sell the business didn't land her with the right buyer.

Instead, she's decided to move to a smaller store, closer to home for Ms Johnston and easier to manage.

In its new home, the store will still offer a range of services from bridal gowns to attire for bridesmaids, flower girls, page boys and formal dresses.

"Hopefully people from Lismore will still come out and see me," Ms Johnston said.

"We do offer a beautiful service here for all the brides on the North Coast."

Ms Johnston said it would likely be a "big shock to the system" for her to relocate.

"I've been in Lismore for a long time," she said.

At the age of 16, she worked for Mary Vidler for a few years before pursuing nursing.

But having come back into the business years later, Ms Johnston said there was something special about kitting out her clients, particularly brides preparing for their big day.

"The best thing is making that girl happy," she said.

"You've made her day, she's got the dress, she loves it … and she just can't wait for that wedding day.

"That's my job. I love it."

Ms Johnston said bridal gowns were on offer from $299 up to about $1899.

Throughout January, she plans to hold a big sale to reduce the stock currently held at the existing Carrington St store.

"There'll be massive reductions if the girls want them and need anything for next year, come on down, try something on," she said.

Ms Johnston stressed the impending move would not impact any current orders.